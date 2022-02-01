SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Harps Food Stores announce Tuesday, Feb. 1 it is under different leadership after naming a new president.

The grocery chain announced J. Max Van Hoose has been promoted to president as of Jan. 3.

According to a press release, Van Hoose is a Northwest Arkansas native and graduated from the University of Arkansas with a degree in industrial engineering. In 1997, he joined Harps as director of construction and equipment.

In 2002, Van Hoose was named vice president of store planning and then later to executive vice president. He continues to oversee store development, acquisitions, construction, and real estate activities for Harps.

Van Hoose is also a member of the University of Arkansas’s Academy of Industrial Engineers, serves on the Board of Directors for the Missouri Grocers Association, as well as a Commissioner of the Springdale Water and Sewer Commission.

“J. Max has demonstrated his value to Harps in a great many ways during his tenure as Executive V.P. and I am very happy to see this well-deserved promotion take place,” said Kim Eskew, Chairman and CEO of Harps.