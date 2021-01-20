Harps Pharmacy vaccine appointments booked through February

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Harps Food Stores, Inc. announces that all COVID-19 vaccination appointments are completely booked through February.

Currently, there are 15 Arkansas state-authorized Harps pharmacy locations that are able to administer the much anticipated COVID-19 vaccine.

To help better serve the public, Harps purchased a third-party software system to help with vaccination scheduling and continues to work to improve this process.

“We ask for your patience as there are over 440,000 people eligible in the current vaccine phase in the state of Arkansas and only 30,000 doses of the vaccine are coming into the state each week,” said Robert Acord, Director of Pharmacy for Harps.

The authorized Harps Pharmacy locations administering the vaccine are the following locations:

1. Harps Pharmacy Bentonville (Walton Bvld)

2. Harps Pharmacy Cabot (North 2nd Street)

3. Harps Pharmacy Conway (German Road)

4. Harps Pharmacy Green Forest (Main Street)

5. Harps Pharmacy Harrison (HWY 62)

6. Harps Pharmacy Heber Springs (Main Street)

7. Harps Pharmacy Huntsville (Lee Street)

8. Harps Pharmacy Morrilton (St. Joseph street)

9. Harps Pharmacy Searcy (Beebe-Capps Expressway)

10. Harps Pharmacy Siloam Springs (HWY 412)

11. Harps Pharmacy Springdale (Sunset)

12. Price Cutter Pharmacy Van Buren (Cloverleaf Plaza)

13. Harps Pharmacy Vilonia (Main Street)

14. Harps Pharmacy Waldron (West 6th Street)

15. Harps Pharmacy Yellville (N Wickersham Street)

Harps is a 100% employee-owned company that operates 114 stores in four states including Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, and Kansas.