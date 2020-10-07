Harris, Pence face off in first and only VP debate

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris share the stage in the first and only Vice Presidential debate of the 2020 election.

Andrew Dowdle is a political science professor at the University of Arkansas.

He calls this year’s election polarizing and says there’s a definite increase in negative partisanship.

This is where people come out to vote, not in favor of their own party, but instead casting a vote because they disklike the opposing party.

He says because of this rise and many voters already knowing who they will vote for and there’s a pretty big gap between the parties.

Dowdle says the VP debate isn’t the most popular, but it is crucial, as it can lead to some indicators on how close election night could be.

“We’ve got less than a month before the election so this is one of the few crucial times where you might end up having an opportunity to kind of narrow that gap and make this a more competitive race,” Dowdle said.

The debate will be on KNWA beginning at 8 p.m.

