Harrison man charged with murder after shooting

JASPAR, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Harrison man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a Compton, Ark., man that occurred on September 27.

According to a news release from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, William Kasey Young, 34, of Harrison has been charged with first degree murder.

Young is accused of killing William Charles Clark, 71, of Compton, Ark.

The sheriff’s office says a judge set Young’s bond at $500,000. Young is being held in the Newton County Jail.

Newton County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler said his office received a 911 call around 6 a.m. September 27 of a shooting in the Compton area.

Both Newton County and Boone County deputies responded to the scene where they found a deceased man inside a home and detained another man found outside the residence for investigation.

The deceased man was later identified as Clark, who lived in the residence where the shooting occurred.

Investigators with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, the Arkansas State Police and the 14th Judicial District Drug Task Force processed the scene and will continue the investigation.

Clark’s body was submitted to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for autopsy.

“It is very early in the investigation,” Wheeler said, “we hope to have more information to release as interviews are completed and the investigation continues.”