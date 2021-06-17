Harrison man dies after police shoot him for pulling weapon

HARRISON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Harrison man has died after police shot him when he pulled a weapon on them.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, David Aaron King, 40, was the man that officers shot.

The department says King was an absconder from the Arkansas Board of Parole. It says officers were at a home on N. Spring Road to take King into custody on a felony warrant for kidnapping, theft of property, and failure to register as a sex offender.

According to KNWA’s NBC affiliate, KY3, when police made contact with King, he pulled out a weapon and was shot by an officer.

King was taken to North Arkansas Regional Medical Center where he later died.

Police have not said what type of weapon King had.

The sheriff’s office says this is an ongoing investigation.