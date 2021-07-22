Harrison man sentenced to more than 16 years in prison for interstate transportation of a minor

HARRISON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 32-year-old Harrison man was sentenced to 200 months in prison on Wednesday on one count of transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, according to a release from the Department of Justice.

According to court documents, in July 2020, Edgar Benjamin Davidson transported a minor across state lines from Harrison to multiple states. Davidson sexually assaulted the minor on multiple occasions during this time, records state.

Edgar Benjamin Davidson held in the Sebastian County Jail.

He was arrested in November 202 and pled guilty in March 2021.

According to the release, Davidson’s case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigations investigated the case.

Judge P. K. Holmes III presided over the sentencing hearing in the U.S. District Court in Fort Smith.

Davidson’s sentence will be followed by 5 years of supervised release.