HARRISON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On February 24, the Harrison Police Department announced that it has arrested Miranda Hudson, 26, of Harrison, for Felony Aggravated Assault and a Terroristic Act.

On February 23, at approximately 7:43 p.m., Harrison Police were dispatched to 623 E. Sherman Avenue regarding gunshots. Officers arrived and discovered that a vehicle parked in a driveway had been shot.

The alleged shooter went into a nearby residence. Officers “attempted numerous times” to contact subjects inside, but were unsuccessful. Patrol officers proceeded to secure the scene.

The Harrison Police Special Operations team, a multi-agency team of Harrison Officers and Boone County Sheriff’s Deputies, was called to assist. A search warrant of the residence was executed by the Special Operations Team and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Hudson was arrested for Felony Aggravated Assault and a Terroristic Act. She was booked into custody at Boone County Jail with a $50,000 bond.