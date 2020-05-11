Hasan Minhaj postpones performance at Walton Arts Center

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 04: Hasan Minhaj performs onstage during the 13th annual Stand Up for Heroes to benefit the Bob Woodruff Foundation at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on November 04, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Bob Woodruff Foundation)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Comedian Hasan Minhaj has postponed his performance at the Walton Arts Center, while two other acts have canceled, the venue announced on Monday.

The performing arts center in Fayetteville says the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas’ two remaining Masterworks Performances and Arun Luthra’s Konnakol Jazz Project have been canceled.

Customers with tickets to see Minhaj on the original May 30 date will be notified as soon as the new date is confirmed.

Anyone with tickets to the March 31 and May 2 SoNA performances and the Arun Luthra performance that was scheduled for April 24 will be “emailed about their ticketing options,” the venue says.

With these announcements, all of the shows for the remainder of the season at the Walton Arts Center have been rescheduled, postponed, or canceled.

You can view the current list of shows and their status at waltonartscenter.org/ticketing-updates/.

The venue says performances are scheduled to resume in September at the start of the new season.

If you have questions, contact the Walton Arts Center Box Office Monday through Friday 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at (479) 443-5600 or at info@waltonartscenter.org.

The Walton Arts Center lobby remains closed to the public.