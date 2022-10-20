HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — If you’re ready to face your fears and want to give back to the community, taking a trip to your local haunted house might be the perfect way to do it.

The Expelled in Huntsville is a haunt full of more than 40 live actors, who are finding ways to make you scream. Although, that’s not their only goal, they’re donating funds from merchandise sales to the local senior center, animal shelter and the Huntsville Fire Department.

One of the owners of the family-run business, Joey McConnell, said The Expelled is known for its many clowns whose job are to keep people entertained while waiting in line for the haunt. He said they are raising the donation funds through a competition between the three clowns on who can sell the most merchandise with their faces on them.

McConnell said they couldn’t wait to have people back this year after having to shut down during the pandemic.

“We laugh a lot here. You’re going to get scared, I promise you that. But the thing that we love about it is no matter how scared you are, you still going to have fun and laugh with your friends and it gives you memories that you’re going to have for a really long time,” said McConnell.

If you’re looking to face your fears or just like getting scared, general admission tickets are $20 dollars. Doors open at 7 p.m. every Friday and Saturday through October, and again on Halloween night.

You can check out The Expelled on its website here or its Facebook page here.