FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Halloween time is here! You can find haunted houses around the Northwest Arkansas area here.
The Huntsville haunted house has a special “The Last Boo-Rah” date that is kid and family-friendly with no scares and just friendly monsters on Oct. 12 from 7 to 9 p.m.
Farm House Freight in Fayetteville will have all proceeds go to the Down Syndrome Connections of NWA.
The businesses below may change their time or locations, so make sure to check their website to learn about any changes or prices for the events.
|CITY
|HAUNTED HOUSE
|DATES
|LOCATION
|Bentonville
|Nightmares Haunted House Phantom 13 Bus Ride
|Every Friday and Saturday from Sept. 22 through Oct. 31
|3706 NW Frontage Road
|Bentonville
|Stages of Fear Haunted House
|Oct. 21 through 23; Oct. 27 through 31
|1106 SW 2nd Street
|Gentry
|Carpenter’s Mortuary Spook House
|Every Friday and Saturday in October; Oct. 31
|136 East Main Street Gentry
|Cave Springs
|Asylum Haunted House
|Every Friday and Saturday October; Oct. 26-28; Oct. 31
|210 N. Main Street, Cave Springs
|Huntsville
|The Expelled
|Oct. 6, 7, 12, 13, 14, 20, 21, 27, 28, 31
Nov. 4
|29555 AR-23, Huntsville, AR 72740
|Siloam Springs
|Warehouse of Fear
|Every Friday and Saturday in October; Oct. 31
|17023 Chamber Springs Rd
|Fayetteville
|Banshee Manor Haunted Attraction
|Weekends in October; Oct. 27-32
|4520 North College
|Fayetteville
|Farm House Fright
|Oct. 28
|348 Arkansas Ave
|Eureka Springs
|Crescent Hotel Ghost Tours
|Everyday
|75 Prospect Ave, Eureka Springs, AR 72632
|Van Buren
|The Haunted Prison
|Every Friday and Saturday in October; Oct. 31
|3138 Dora Rd, Van Buren
The team at KNWA/FOX24 hopes you and your family enjoy a spook-tober!
The list above is subject to change.