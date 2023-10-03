FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Halloween time is here! You can find haunted houses around the Northwest Arkansas area here.

The Huntsville haunted house has a special “The Last Boo-Rah” date that is kid and family-friendly with no scares and just friendly monsters on Oct. 12 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Farm House Freight in Fayetteville will have all proceeds go to the Down Syndrome Connections of NWA.

The businesses below may change their time or locations, so make sure to check their website to learn about any changes or prices for the events.

CITYHAUNTED HOUSEDATESLOCATION
BentonvilleNightmares Haunted House Phantom 13 Bus RideEvery Friday and Saturday from Sept. 22 through Oct. 313706 NW Frontage Road
BentonvilleStages of Fear Haunted HouseOct. 21 through 23; Oct. 27 through 311106 SW 2nd Street
GentryCarpenter’s Mortuary Spook HouseEvery Friday and Saturday in October; Oct. 31136 East Main Street Gentry
Cave SpringsAsylum Haunted HouseEvery Friday and Saturday October; Oct. 26-28; Oct. 31210 N. Main Street, Cave Springs
HuntsvilleThe ExpelledOct. 6, 7, 12, 13, 14, 20, 21, 27, 28, 31
Nov. 4		29555 AR-23, Huntsville, AR 72740
Siloam SpringsWarehouse of FearEvery Friday and Saturday in October; Oct. 3117023 Chamber Springs Rd
FayettevilleBanshee Manor Haunted AttractionWeekends in October; Oct. 27-324520 North College
FayettevilleFarm House Fright Oct. 28348 Arkansas Ave
Eureka SpringsCrescent Hotel Ghost ToursEveryday75 Prospect Ave, Eureka Springs, AR 72632
Van BurenThe Haunted PrisonEvery Friday and Saturday in October; Oct. 313138 Dora Rd, Van Buren

The team at KNWA/FOX24 hopes you and your family enjoy a spook-tober!

The list above is subject to change.