FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas-Fort Smith invites the community to the annual Haunted University on October 28 from 6-9 p.m.

According to a press release, the event hosted by the UAFS Campus Activities Board aims to offer an evening of safe Halloween celebrations featuring Trunk or Treat, Carnival Games, and a student-operated Haunted House. Trunk or Treat booths will be set up inside the Campus

Center in the event of inclement weather.

“We recognize how important it is to give back to the community we serve,” said Dyllan Newell, Student Activities and Civic Engagement Coordinator at UAFS. “This is an exciting way to familiarize people with our campus, and we hope you’ll come out and join us!”

The release says the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will also be on site.

The event is free and open to the public of all ages.