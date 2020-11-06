‘Have some backbone’ Trump sons call out politicians

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — President Trump’s adult sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, asked why no Republicans have spoken out about alleged election fraud.
The total lack of action from virtually all of the “2024 GOP hopefuls” is pretty amazing.— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 5, 2020
They have a perfect platform to show that they’re willing & able to fight but they will cower to the media mob instead.
Don’t worry @realDonaldTrump will fight & they can watch as usual!
Where are Republicans! Have some backbone. Fight against this fraud. Our voters will never forget you if your sheep! https://t.co/jLzOIJbrwV— Eric Trump (@EricTrump) November 5, 2020
Minutes after his tweet, South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton tweeted about the matter.
We all owe @realDonaldTrump for his leadership of conservative victories for Senate, House, & state legislatures. He and the American people deserve transparency & fairness as the votes are counted. The law must be followed. We have to keep the faith that the truth will prevail.— Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) November 5, 2020
All votes that are *legally* cast should be counted.— Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) November 5, 2020
There is NO excuse not to allow poll watchers to observe counting.
Support @realDonaldTrump's legal defense here:https://t.co/A8w5ApDAyZ
Arkansas Senator Bob Bollinger replied to Donald Trump’s tweet saying that’s “not exactly the way it works” after Trump claimed he won Pennsylvania, Georgia, and North Carolina.
Not exactly the way it works… https://t.co/2OFLxCcbmI— Bob Ballinger (@Bob_Ballinger) November 4, 2020