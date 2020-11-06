‘Have some backbone’ Trump sons call out politicians

US President Donald Trump visits his campaign headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, November 3, 2020. – A bitterly divided America was going to the polls on Tuesday amid the worst pandemic in a century and an economic crisis to decide whether to give President Donald Trump four more years or send Democrat Joe Biden to the White House. A record-breaking number of early votes — more than 100 million — have already been cast in an election that has the nation on edge and is being closely watched in capitals around the world. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — President Trump’s adult sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, asked why no Republicans have spoken out about alleged election fraud.

The total lack of action from virtually all of the “2024 GOP hopefuls” is pretty amazing.



They have a perfect platform to show that they’re willing & able to fight but they will cower to the media mob instead.



Don’t worry @realDonaldTrump will fight & they can watch as usual! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 5, 2020

Where are Republicans! Have some backbone. Fight against this fraud. Our voters will never forget you if your sheep! https://t.co/jLzOIJbrwV — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) November 5, 2020

Minutes after his tweet, South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton tweeted about the matter.

We all owe @realDonaldTrump for his leadership of conservative victories for Senate, House, & state legislatures. He and the American people deserve transparency & fairness as the votes are counted. The law must be followed. We have to keep the faith that the truth will prevail. — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) November 5, 2020

All votes that are *legally* cast should be counted.



There is NO excuse not to allow poll watchers to observe counting.



Support @realDonaldTrump's legal defense here:https://t.co/A8w5ApDAyZ — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) November 5, 2020

Arkansas Senator Bob Bollinger replied to Donald Trump’s tweet saying that’s “not exactly the way it works” after Trump claimed he won Pennsylvania, Georgia, and North Carolina.