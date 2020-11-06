‘Have some backbone’ Trump sons call out politicians

US President Donald Trump visits his campaign headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, November 3, 2020. – A bitterly divided America was going to the polls on Tuesday amid the worst pandemic in a century and an economic crisis to decide whether to give President Donald Trump four more years or send Democrat Joe Biden to the White House. A record-breaking number of early votes — more than 100 million — have already been cast in an election that has the nation on edge and is being closely watched in capitals around the world. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — President Trump’s adult sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, asked why no Republicans have spoken out about alleged election fraud.

Minutes after his tweet, South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton tweeted about the matter.

Arkansas Senator Bob Bollinger replied to Donald Trump’s tweet saying that’s “not exactly the way it works” after Trump claimed he won Pennsylvania, Georgia, and North Carolina.

