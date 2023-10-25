TONTITOWN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With the colder temperatures arriving soon, one local plant nursery says this is the time to start preparing your plants.

Christie Haight is a manager for Duncan Nursery in Tontitown. She says the biggest sign to start prepping your plants is when leaves change colors.

They prepare by covering plants with a frostcloth or making room in the greenhouse. She says the most important part is to keep plants hydrated.

“A little trickle on a tree or a shrub. Just get your hoes out on those wonderful days because we still get beautiful days even sometimes in the wintertime. Get a hose out. Give them all a little bit of water. That’s a huge thing,” said Haight.

Haight says you can practice this at home by covering plants with blankets or a cloth to protect them.