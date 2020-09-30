Hazards to look out for while heating your home

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As we’re seeing a dip in temperatures, you might be thinking about turning on the furnace, but there’re a few hazards that might come with it.

The best way to keep yourself safe this winter is to get your furnace checked regularly, but there are a few things you can do yourself to make sure it’s working correctly.

Tim Paetz with Bud Anderson Home Services said it is important to check that your air filter is clean and inserted correctly.

One of the most common concerns is the burnt smell that you might notice after you turn it on. Paetz says not to worry.

“…There’s still dust and dirt going through this machine, so that dust is going to lay on that heat exchanger, it’s going to fire up, it’s going to heat up that metal, so you’re going to smell a bit of an electric stove smell, something like that,” he said.

Paetz also adds if your furnace is in a closet or a small space, it is vital you keep flammable items far away from it and not use it as a storage space.