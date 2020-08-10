Hazen suspends all athletic activities after athlete test positive for COVID

HAZEN, Ark. (KARK) — The Hazen Hornets have announced that all athletic activities have been suspended after an athlete tested positive for COIVD-19.

Here is the full statement from Coach Besancon the Hazen Athletic Director.

“Due to one of our athletes testing positive to the COVID-19 virus, ALL ATHLETIC ACTIVITIES have been SUSPENDED until further notice. If your child should show any symptoms, please have them tested and contact their coach if positive so information can be relayed to the Department of Health. Thank you!” said Coach Besancon, Athletic Director.