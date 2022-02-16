FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On February 16, series creator and director James Gunn announced on Twitter that Peacemaker will return for a second season on HBO Max.

“That’s right, #Peacemaker is coming back for Season Two,” said Gunn in his post. “Thanks to Peter Safran, @JohnCena, our incredible cast & crew, our wildly supportive & lovely friends at @hbomax – and mostly all of you for watching! @DCpeacemaker.”

Series star John Cena also made an enthusiastic social media post regarding the news.

Learning about and eventually becoming #PEACEMAKER was an exercise in exploring the fun and absolutely genius mind of @JamesGunn. It’s been a privilege to work on this show and with the cast, crew and @hbomax team. Elated to say we’ll be back to create more peace for Season [2]. I am incredibly honored and humbled by the response to Peacemaker and the experience of playing this character. Thank you to James Gunn, Peter Safran, HBO Max, the crew, and my castmates who worked tirelessly to make this unforgettable series. John Cena on Twitter

The debut season of the show has been an unqualified success with both viewers and critics. Thewrap.com noted that it ranked in the top three of all on-demand streaming shows after the release of its first three episodes, and it has a 95% “Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes, a critical aggregator website.

The final episode of season one debuts on HBO Max on February 17. The first seven episodes are available now.