ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new $46 million health care campus is coming to Rogers.

Prime Healthcare Properties acquired around 9 acres near the Promenade Boulevard and Oak Street intersection to build the new campus.

“The primary focus is to build a class A medical office park to bring just best-in-class physician practices and healthcare services to this region,” said Mark Samples, president of Prime Healthcare Properties

The campus will have three buildings and will total one hundred fifteen thousand square feet but it could expand.

Construction is set to break ground by the end of the year.