Health care clinic looking for participants for COVID-19 drug trial

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville health care clinic is looking for participants to join phase two trials for a COVID-19 prevention drug.

Karas Clinic is the only site in the state to conduct these trials for the study.

The medicine, called ADG 20, is being studied to see how it can prevent COVID-19 or reduce the severity of symptoms.

Unlike a vaccine, the new study would be using antibodies to fight the virus.

Dallas McCabe, research coordinator at Karas Healthcare, says the clinic is looking for two types of people to join the research.

“One is a post-exposure group,” McCabe said. “So people who’ve recently been directly exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID. There’s another group for people who’re at high risk for COVID like healthcare officers, correctional officers.”

Participants must also be 18 years old and older, and not vaccinated for COVID-19.

People can call Karas Health Care at 479-966-5088 if they are interested in joining. Press 5 to reach the research team.

