Health Department aware of “fewer than five” cases of COVID-19 at Huntsville Butterball plant

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health tells KNWA/FOX24 it’s aware of “fewer than five” cases of the novel coronavirus at the Butterball plant in Huntsville.

Read below for a statement from a Butterball spokesperson:

In line with recent trends of surrounding counties, we have had positive cases of COVID-19 at our Huntsville facility, and we are communicating these positive cases to employees in the facility. Public information on positive cases should come from the Arkansas Department of Health. I recommended reaching out to them for the most up-to-date information.

During the state’s press briefing today.

Dr. Smith addressed that the Arkansas Department of Health will provide testing and support for what is needed.

He said if the plant can continue to operate safely, there is no need to shut down.

“Usually, we don’t have to close a plant down for a period of time unless there is just so many people sick they can’t continue to function,” he said.

Stay with KNWA/FOX24 as we learn more.