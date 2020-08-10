Health leaders warn of new respiratory viral syndrome

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — State Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero warns parents of a new respiratory viral syndrome that infects children.

He says cases could pop up starting this month and go into November.

Dr. Romero says it is due to a group of viruses called enterovirus.

Symptoms include children developing sudden limb weakness respiratory illness or fever and neck or back pain.

“Another reason why wearing masks, washing hands is protective because that virus also we believe is transmitted through respiratory secretions and through poor hand hygiene,” Romero said.