Health officials give update on what hospitals are doing to stop COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Officials testified at the Public Health, Labor and Wellness Committee meeting Monday.

The University of Arkansas Medical Sciences (UAMS) has been offering funds to come up with a “gold standard” for Arkansas on antibody testing, which they can then use to give guidance to certain communities within the state.

“As we think about whether it’s safe in a particular community with a given prevalence of COVID-19 infectivity to open up a school or to think about having football games,” UAMS Chancellor Dr. Cam Patterson said.

UAMS also defended it’s modeling to lawmakers, saying that they are updated weekly based on Arkansas data.

