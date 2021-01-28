Health officials say COVID-19 vaccine is safe

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Despite some possible minor side-effects, health officials say you should still get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Arkansas’ Secretary of Health, Jose Romero, said the vaccine has been studied extensively and is safe.

He said you might see side-effects like pain in the arm, fever and muscle aches.

Those are more common after you get the second shot.

There have also been some very rare cases of severe allergic reactions, but Romero posted a new video to reiterate the importance of getting the shot.

“This is the most effective way for protectung yourself against COVID. Even washing your hands, wearing your mask, keeping your social distance, while that is protective, this is the way you want to do it,” he said.

Romero said enough people have received it that health professionals are aware of any potential issues, and know how to handle them.