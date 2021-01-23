Health professionals hopeful post-holiday COVID-19 surge is coming to an end

A medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – With Christmas and New Year’s now behind us, health professionals say we could be moving out of the post-holiday surge in COVID-19 cases.



Though new cases of COVID-19 are still being reported daily, Arkansas has not hit a record number since earlier in January.

On January 1st, the number of new cases reported within a day hit an all-time high of more than 4,300.

A few days later, new cases were still more than 4,000- not quite hitting the record but not too far off.

However, as of Saturday January 23rd, the Arkansas Department of Health only reported just a little more than 1,600 new cases.

“I am very glad to see that and cautiously optimistic,” said Dr. Gary Berner, Chief Medical Officer of Community Clinic.

Dr. Berner believes people seeing the cases and hospitalizations rise as high as they did earlier this month is influencing their behavior now. He also said having vaccines available will also help with a downward trend.

“After that second dose is when they’re starting to get that immunity and prevention of coronavirus.”

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the Arkansas Department of Health is also hopeful we are moving out of the post-holiday surge.

“I’m hoping that we will take heart as the people of Arkansas continue to be diligent of wearing their mask and keeping our distance and staying away from crowds,” she said. “We need to hang in there until everyone can get vaccinated.”