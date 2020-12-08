Healthcare leaders say hospitals need “crucial” CARES Act funding amid pandemic staffing shortages

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Baptist Health hopes more CARES Act funding will help deal with staffing challenges related to COVID-19.

Hospitals are slated to receive another $50 million in funding on top of the already-approved $180 million.

Baptist Health CEO Troy Wells said earlier in the pandemic, that money was crucial to buy equipment, address staffing shortages and improve facilities.

He says now, hospitals need to reward the nurses who have fought on the front-lines all these months.

“What we can’t fix overnight with time and money is a nursing shortage,” Wells said, “You can’t just create not just nurses, but nurses who have experience to work in a critical care environment and take care of the sickest of the sick patients.”

Wells said he imagines more hospitals will start offering incentives to retain their valuable nurses.