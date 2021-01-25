Healthcare providers working long hours to administer vaccines

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – As vaccines continue rolling out, many healthcare workers are feeling fatigued as they administer the shots on top of their regular frontline responsibilities.

They have been working on the frontlines for nearly ten months, but, healthcare professionals like Dr. Gary Berner with the Community Clinic said those giving the shots are sacrificing more than ever.

“I know that has been very consuming from us, from a clinic standpoint, from a primary care standpoint, and the pharmacies,” Dr. Berner said.

Seth Wilson is a fourth year pharmacy student at UAMS. He is interning at Medical Arts Pharmacy and administering vaccines, in addition to preparing for his final exam as a pharmacy student and working another part-time job.

He said often times he works 12 to 14 days at a time.

Those long hours are something Pharmacist, Julie Stewart also knows well. She and Wilson both work at one of the only pharmacies in Fayetteville administering vaccines.

“There have been times where i have felt very overwhelmed especially right after the governors announcement the phones started and never stopped,” Stewart said.

However, they said this feeling of fatigue is not stopping them from getting the job done.

“We are up to the task, we feel like it’s worth it,” Stewart said. “These people-especially 70 and plus year-olds- are so grateful to be getting it and that’s very rewarding.”

“We want to be healthcare providers and part of a team that does more.”