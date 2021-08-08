Healthcare workers protest mandatory COVID-19 vaccines

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A protest was held outside Washington regional Sunday.

Organizers said this isn’t an anti-vaccine campaign, but it is a protest against the mandatory vaccine policies which I’ve recently been implemented at several hospitals here in Northwest Arkansas.

“That’s the most important thing that we maintain the ability to make our own decisions,” said protest organizer Chelcey Bitner.

Bitner said she’s currently a healthcare working, but possibly not for too much longer.

“I’m a healthcare worker, I’m going to lose my job. We’re just trying to have our voices heard; we didn’t get any input for a vaccine requirement,” said Bitner.

But Bitner is not the only healthcare worker prepared to lose her job.

“That would be my resignation, I don’t believe the vaccine is right for us, and I don’t think it should be forced upon us,” said protester Samantha Simons.

In a statement from Washington Regional on Sunday’s protest, it said, “Washington Regional respects the right of individuals to assemble and make their voices heard. We affirm the policy adopted by our community, administrative, and medical staff leadership that all employees, medical and allied health members, students, clinical rotators, and volunteers be vaccinated by October 1 unless an individual exemption has been granted. The scientific data has overwhelmingly demonstrated that the COVID-19 vaccine is a safe and effective tool to battle this virus. Again, this week we have seen a record number of COVID-19 positive hospitalized patients in our community. Although 99% of these patients were eligible to be vaccinated, 95% were not. Our number one priority is the safety of our patients, their families, and our staff.”

While Washington Regional believes vaccines are the best way to protect their employees, Bitner said it’s not the only way.

“Healthcare workers have been told day in and day out, wash your hands, wear your mask, socially distance yourself. Somehow we were able to make it through to this point when the vaccine is available,” said Bitner.

Several of the healthcare workers in attendance said they hoped the effect of the protest would be more of an open dialogue with their employer.