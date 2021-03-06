Healthcare workers ready for Arkansas to open up next vaccination phase

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Healthcare workers in Northwest Arkansas are urging governor Asa Hutchinson open up the next vaccination phase.

Dr. Marti Sharkey is one who’s been vocal about getting into the next phase of distributing COVID-19 vaccines.

She says pharmacies and hospitals in Washington County have hit a point where there are just not enough people signing up.

Sharkey also says it’s time the state fully opens phase 1-B, which would include people like grocery store workers — and lowering the eligibility age from 65 to 60 would help get slots filled.

She believes some Arkansans are also hesitant to get the vaccine.

“If you are in an eligible group, get online, call, there are vaccines available and slots available here in Northwest Arkansas, so let’s get going, let’s get through this,” Sharkey said.

