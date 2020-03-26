Healthy snacking on a budget

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With kids home from school due to COVID-19 concerns, the grocery bill may be a little higher than normal.

Candace Lea, registered dietitian for Northwest Heath, says healthy eating doesn’t have to be difficult or expensive. She suggests:

Buying cheaper, generic brands

Using frozen produce over fresh

Buying in bulk when possible

Lea went on to say it’s important to have balance by allowing treats during this stressful time for kids.

“Have some of those comfort foods there for them, whether it’s a chocolate chip cookie or their favorite cereal they don’t have all the time,” Lea says. “Just having some of those things on hand.”

Lea says physical activity should also be a priority during this time. Make sure your kids are getting outside when they can.