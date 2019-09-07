Hearing date set for wastewater grievances

BETHEL HEIGHTS, (KNWA) — The city of Bethel Heights will have it’s day in court later this month.

A preliminary hearing with the Arkansas Pollution Control and Ecology Commission has been scheduled for Sept. 26. This comes after the Director of the Department of Environmental Quality determined one of the city’s wastewater treatment plants violated the Arkansas Water and Air Pollution Control Act. The city is facing $101,200 in fines.

Attorney’s representing the city submitted a response to the Notice of Violations – claiming water samples taken at the end of July didn’t indicate permit violations. The city also claims it hasn’t been given time to resolve the issues.

DEQ is now also investigating another possible code violation – it’s looking into how and where Bethel Heights is dumping its wastewater and now state lawmakers are weighing in. “Now there’s a question as to where they were hauling it to, that it’s an inappropriate facility to be dumping wastewater on the ground it’s not permitted for it so that’s the current issue that’s come to light just in the last 24 hours,” District 90 State Representative Jana Della Rosa said.

We reached out to the lawyers representing the city, they have not contacted us back. Benton County Prosecutor Nathan Smith released this statement to us, “The latest allegations concerning the City of Bethel Heights are very troubling. My position continues to be that if the City fails to cease the practices most recently outlined by ADEQ and makes its treatment facility safe for its citizens, there will be legal consequences. Since this is a developing situation, I have scheduled meetings with ADEQ and other stakeholders to determine what next steps are necessary.”