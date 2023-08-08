BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The arraignment hearing for a Rogers daycare worker accused of sexually assaulting a child has been delayed.

Dylan Lee Harlow, 21, was arrested on June 23 for sexual assault in the second degree and endangering the welfare of a minor.

His arraignment was originally scheduled for Aug. 7 but was reset for Sept. 12.

Harlow’s arrest came after a coworker, who claimed to be in the room at the time of the incident, called an Arkansas State Police hotline on June 22 regarding an allegation of sexual assault.

The tip was then forwarded to the Rogers Police Department.

The incident reportedly occurred while Harlow was changing a child’s diaper.

The employee who called the hotline told investigators that Harlow appeared “very focused and zoned in on what he was doing.”

An affidavit says that when the employee made eye contact with Harlow, he appeared to be shocked and stopped what he was doing.

When Harlow was interviewed by investigators, he denied touching any juveniles inappropriately.

Harlow has been ordered to not be within 15 feet of any daycare center or school. Additionally, he’s prohibited from contact with any juvenile.