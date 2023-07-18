BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A former Siloam Springs choir director who is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student has had his hearing delayed.

Ethan Wells, 29, was taken into custody by Siloam Springs police and booked into the Benton County jail on February 23. He is charged with sexual assault in the first degree.

Wells had a pretrial hearing scheduled on July 13. His next hearing is scheduled for Aug. 21 in Benton County. A trial has not yet been scheduled.

Wells was released on a $75,000 cash bond.