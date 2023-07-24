BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A former Springdale vice principal with two separate arrests from earlier this year for failure to comply with sex offender rules has had his hearings reset after showing up without a lawyer.

Mark Edward Oesterle, 51, was arrested in June for 20 counts of failure to comply with registration and reporting requirements regarding his sex offender status.

Less than a month later, Oesterle was arrested again for an additional 22 counts of failure to comply with registration and reporting requirements.

An affidavit from his arrest in July says that officers were advised by Oesterle’s wife that she had found a phone belonging to her husband that reportedly housed nude photographs of females of unknown ages.

Oesterle’s wife said that her children first told her about the phone. She told police that she believed all of the females whose pictures were in the phone were “of age” because she told her husband that if she ever found him with a juvenile, she would leave him.

The affidavit says that the phone’s password was identical to a previous phone that had been confiscated by probation agents.

Oesterle is barred from contact from any minors except his biological children.

Additionally, he was forced to surrender his passport after officers observed that he was in communication regarding travel to China.

Oesterle has been named as a defendant in multiple civil and criminal cases regarding his conduct over the past few years.

He pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree sexual assault in a case in September 2021, stemming from a 2019 arrest after a complaint from a former student. The student has since filed a lawsuit against Oesterle.

Oesterle also has a trial scheduled in Washington County on August 7 for visiting multiple Springdale public school campuses in 2022, which netted him four counts of being a registered offender on a school campus, which is a class D felony.

Oesterle first registered as a sex offender on Sept. 27, 2021.

Oesterle’s new hearing date is Aug. 30 in Benton County.