ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The community is coming together to support cardiovascular health.

The annual Northwest Arkansas Heart Ball at the Rogers Convention Center on April 8 celebrates the success of the American Heart Association and helps raise funds to achieve its mission.

Last year’s ball was virtual due to the pandemic. Deven Daehn is the executive director of the Northwest Arkansas American Heart Association.

She says it’s great to be back this year supporting an important cause.

“We’re very excited to be back in the ballroom and just be back together again to have the celebration live. It’s just really important that we come together and celebrate,” Daehn said.

KNWA/FOX24’s Dan Skoff and Chelsea Helms emceed the event.