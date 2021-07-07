Heartland Forward releases strategy for Arkansas’ economic recovery

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A group appointed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson releases its Arkansas Economic Recovery Strategy.

Heartland Forward was tasked with coming up with a strategic plan to reopen Arkansas’ economy after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group identified six primary areas that Arkansas should target for growth including talent and workforce, innovation and research, health care, supply chain logistics, and high-speed internet.

“The ultimate goal of the report is really to place Arkansas in an advantageous position coming out of COVID-19,” Ross Devol, President and CEO of Heartland Forward, said. “Thinking strategically about the future and not tactically and getting ahead of other states in implementing some of these ideas.”

The plan also calls for the state to leverage the University of Arkansas as a platform to encourage the creation of small businesses.