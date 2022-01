A student listens to a live lecture on a laptop computer at home during a remote learning class in Princeton, Illinois, U.S., on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Illinois reported 1,337 new coronavirus cases Wednesday as the state’s positivity rate dropped below 4% for the first time in weeks. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images

HEAVNER, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Heavner, Okla., schools will transition to remote learning for the rest of the week.

According to a post made on the school’s Facebook page, students will attend school remotely from January 11-14.

There will be no school on January 17, according to the post. The day will be used for professional development for teachers and staff.