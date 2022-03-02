FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police are telling residents on March 2 to avoid the 3600 block of Armour Avenue due to a heavy police presence for a barricaded subject.

Police say to steer clear of the area until further notice.

A tweet from the Fort Smith Police Department says more information will be released as it becomes available. Aric Mitchell with the Fort Smith Police Department says the situation is in relation to an attempted bank robbery that occurred earlier this week.

On Tuesday, Fort Smith police were called to 2000 Midland Blvd. a report of an attempted bank robbery.

According to police, a male suspect took off from the scene on a bicycle.

Fort Smith police released the images above in a Facebook post.