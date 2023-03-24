FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police have reported several calls this morning regarding impassable parts of the city, according to a news release.

Do not risk driving into flooded areas, especially when a barricade is present.

Keep up with the latest closures here. Here is a current list of problem areas: 

Highway 271 / Texas RdNorth 16th / Grand Ave
Highway 71 / Riley Park DriveNorth 10th / North B
Brooken Hill / Willow BrookNorth 9th / North E
South 16th / Rogers AveNorth O / North Greenwood Ave
Highway 271 / HillsideSouth 25th / Dodson
North D and North 10thTowson / South O
North G and North 9thTowson / Phoenix Ave
Jenny Lind / KnoxvilleAll northbound lanes on Towson between Phoenix and Fresno
North H / North 10thCountry Club / Old Greenwood
South 91st / HoustonHighway 45 between Planters and Burrough
North 16th / North HNorth 8th / Kelley Highway