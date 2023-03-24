FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police have reported several calls this morning regarding impassable parts of the city, according to a news release.
Do not risk driving into flooded areas, especially when a barricade is present.
Keep up with the latest closures here. Here is a current list of problem areas:
|Highway 271 / Texas Rd
|North 16th / Grand Ave
|Highway 71 / Riley Park Drive
|North 10th / North B
|Brooken Hill / Willow Brook
|North 9th / North E
|South 16th / Rogers Ave
|North O / North Greenwood Ave
|Highway 271 / Hillside
|South 25th / Dodson
|North D and North 10th
|Towson / South O
|North G and North 9th
|Towson / Phoenix Ave
|Jenny Lind / Knoxville
|All northbound lanes on Towson between Phoenix and Fresno
|North H / North 10th
|Country Club / Old Greenwood
|South 91st / Houston
|Highway 45 between Planters and Burrough
|North 16th / North H
|North 8th / Kelley Highway