CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – North Carolina head baseball coach Scott Forbes is not too worried about his team facing an elimination game against Arkansas on Sunday.

That’s because the Tar Heels (42-21) have essentially survived seven straight season-ending games, four while winning the ACC Tournament and three last weekend while advancing through its regional.

That’s necessary again after Arkansas (41-19) downed North Carolina 4-1 Saturday in the first game of a Super Regional best 2-of-3 format that will determined a College World Series berth.

“Firmly believe this group can do anything,” Forbes said. “This group has been close, tight, unified, even through tough times. This is just another block in the road that we’ve had and we talked to our guys about the importance of having perspective and living in the moment.

“Even if we didn’t win that game today, I challenge them all the time. You have to have the same approach everything day in this game. We’re realistic. We’re realistic. We know what’s at stake.”

It’s not surprising to North Carolina shortstop Danny Serretti, whose team was once 8-13 in ACC play and had to sweep Florida State in it last series to make a league tournament it would go on to win.

The Tar Heels have won 21 of their last 25 since that low point.

“We were kind of joking about it, like nothing’s been easy this year,” Serretti said. “So it was probably always going to be three games. But it’s baseball. You can’t win every day and today they beat us so we’re going to get back out there tomorrow and try to win.”

North Carolina’s seven trips to the CWS this century have come after winning game one in the Super Regional.

The two times they lost the first Super Regional game were to SEC teams South Carolina (2003) and Auburn (2019).

“I feel like we’ve been playing with our backs against the wall for as long as I can remember,” Serretti said. “So we’re ready for it. If any team is gonna do it, it’s gonna be this one.”

The Tar Heels were handcuffed Saturday by Arkansas ace Connor Noland, who pitched 6 2/3 innings of shutout baseball.

“As good as Noland was, top to bottom we only stuck our eight times,” Forbes said. “And he had an elite pitch, so we won’t change anything. Our guys looked great in the box and we couldn’t get that big hit.”

North Carolina came into Saturday’s game 33-7 at home this season and 23-3 against non-conference opponents.

The Tar Heels will start junior left-handed pitcher Brandon Schaeffer (7-3, 3.58), who has opened 16 of the 19 games he has appeared in this season.

He threw 59 pitches last Monday in a win over VCU, just two days after tossing 79 in a victory over Georgia.

Schaeffer has fanned 62, walked 22, allowed 98 hits and given up 12 home runs in 88 innings of work this season.

“You know you have a guy on the mound that has experience and at the end of the day, it is a weekend series and you have got to win it,” Forbes said. “You have got to win two games and we just have to het that first one.”

The Tar Heels also have their top relievers ready to go in Davis Palermo (2-1, 2.67, five saves), Shawn Rapp (4-0, 3.80) and Caden O’Brian (3-0, 4.32, five saves).

Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn was not ready to announce his starter for Sunday.

But righty Will McEntire (1-2, 3.25) and lefty Zach Morris (5-0, 1.91), who combined to pitch the first six inning in a 7-3 regional-clinching win over Oklahoma State, are thought to be likely candidates to toe the mound.

“We are probably going to narrow it down to two – either a right hander or a left hander,” Van Horn said with a laugh.

Arkansas was one win from a CWS berth last season, but lost two straight home games to North Carolina State.

“We’ve been a part of a lot of Super Regionals, won a few, lost a few in all different ways,” Van Horn said. “It is not over until it is over. If you didn’t believe it, you saw what happened last year.

“…I’ve been saying it. We feel great about still being able to play after the way we were playing three weeks ago. I feel great that we are still standing.”

Photo courtesy of North Carolina