Helen Walton Center closes after employees test positive for COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two team members at the Helen R. Walton Children’s Enrichment Center tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a press release, the HWCEC management team and board of directors have decided to close the campus through July 31.

While the center is closed, it will undergo a comprehensive deep clean and sanitation.

Staff salary continuation will be implemented during this 14-day period and families will not pay tuition.

The center said it will continue to implement strict COVID 19 protocols and procedures.

Every day, when employees, parents, and children enter the center their temperatures are taken and they are asked a series of questions relating to their physical state and potential exposure to COVID 19.

The release said if it finds that any team member or parent honest in their response to protocols and the health screening questions, it will result in disciplinary action up to and including termination from the center.