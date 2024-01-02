FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — More than 86,000 people moved to Arkansas in 2022, the U.S. Census revealed in recently released data.

The data comes from the U.S. Census’ State-to-State Migration Flow charts that show where people are moving. The charts are released yearly, more often than the official Census, giving residents an idea of the frequent changes in their communities.

86,375 people moved to Arkansas in 2022, over 10,000 more than the previous year.

17,105 of them came from Texas, the most of any state. California came in second with 7,783. Florida (7,065), Oklahoma (5,995) and Louisiana (4,994) rounded out the top five, according to the data.

The data also said that 8,737 moved to Arkansas from outside the United States, with 18 people coming from Puerto Rico.

The Census estimated that no one moved to Arkansas from Delaware, North Dakota, South Dakota or the District of Columbia.

Around 74,000 people left the state in 2022 with over 17,000 opting to live in the neighboring Lone Star State of Texas.

Arkansas’s estimated population grew by over 16,000 between 2021 and 2022, according to the data.