Help ‘Fill the Van’ with school supplies for local single-parent families

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — With school starting in only a few weeks, a northwest Arkansas nonprofit is looking to make sure children have what they need to succeed in the classroom.
The Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Benton County is collaborating with Coldwell Banker Harris McHaney & Faucette to fill a van with school supplies.
Items needed are:
- Highlighters
- Dry Erase Markers
- Composition Notebooks
- Folders w/ brads
- Wide & College ruled paper
- Pencil holders
- 24 count crayons
- Gift cards anywhere school supplies are sold
They can be dropped off the following locations until Wednesday, July 31:
Coldwell Banker Harris McHaney & Faucette | Bentonville
3113 North Walton Boulevard
Bentonville, AR 72712
479.273.3838
Drop off hours
Mon-Fri: 8am-5:30pm
Coldwell Banker Harris McHaney & Faucette | Fayetteville
3593 North College Avenue
Fayetteville, AR 72703
479.696.0600
Drop off hours
Mon-Fri: 8am-6pm
Sat: 9am-5pm
Sun: 1pm-4pm
Coldwell Banker Harris McHaney & Faucette | Rogers
809 South 52nd Street
Rogers, AR 72758
479.521.0220
Drop off hours
Mon-Fri: 8:30am-5pm
Sat: 8:30am-4:30pm
Sun: 1pm-4pm
Coldwell Banker Harris McHaney & Faucette| Siloam Springs
200 Progress Avenue #90
Siloam Springs, AR 72761
479.524.9353
Drop off hours
Mon-Fri: 9am-5:00pm