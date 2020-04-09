Help for families with children with disabilities transition to at-home learning

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KTFA) — A University of Arkansas professor is helping support families with children who have disabilities.

Special Education professor Peggy Schaffer-Whitby is working with the Arkansas Center for Exceptional Families to help parents of children with disabilities transition to at-home learning.

Whitby will be creating three webinars to help families learn to manage stress and provide strategies to use at home to keep them moving forward.

“Many of these families are trying to work from home, trying to educate their children while trying to support a child with special needs. Many times this can be very overwhelming for a family,” Whitby said.

The first webinar is scheduled for April 9 at 2 p.m.