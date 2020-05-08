Help is on the way for hospitals struggling with layoffs, governor says

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Hutchinson said there is help on the way for hospitals struggling with layoffs and furloughs.
He said restrictions continue to be loosened to allow more elective procedures to take place.
The state is also giving hospitals money from its share of cares act funding.
“Through CARES Act funding, there’s been direct payments to many of the hospitals across Arkansas. That should be providing some immediate relief. If there’s any additional resources needed, we’ll take that as needed,” Hutchinson said.
The legislature has also approved bonus pay for healthcare workers in the hospital environment.
