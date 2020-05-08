Help is on the way for hospitals struggling with layoffs, governor says

FILE – In this April 20, 2020, file photo, a medic moves a gurney at Queens Hospital Center in the Jamaica neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York. The stated mission of The Greater New York Hospital Association is simple enough: to help members deliver “the finest patient care in the most cost-effective way.” But it’s more complicated than that. While the association, which represents health care providers at the epicenter of the pandemic, is a nonprofit organization, it has the balance sheet of a robust private company, pays executive salaries that top $3 million and spent millions more to lobby in Washington for some of the nation’s most profitable hospitals. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Hutchinson said there is help on the way for hospitals struggling with layoffs and furloughs.

He said restrictions continue to be loosened to allow more elective procedures to take place.

The state is also giving hospitals money from its share of cares act funding.

“Through CARES Act funding, there’s been direct payments to many of the hospitals across Arkansas. That should be providing some immediate relief. If there’s any additional resources needed, we’ll take that as needed,” Hutchinson said.

The legislature has also approved bonus pay for healthcare workers in the hospital environment.