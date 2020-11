FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Helping Hands Ministries of Fort Smith will accept donations at Central Mall from Friday, November 27 and Saturday, November 28.

Needed items are new and gently used coats, blankets, and toys for children.

You can drop off donations from 10 in the morning until 8 p.m.

Each person who makes a donation will receive a coupon to Dippin Dots located inside the mall.