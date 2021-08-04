Helping kids cope with back-to-school anxiety

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Students can experience many stressors and worries when starting a new grade and the pandemic can intensify those feelings.

Valerie Whitman, licensed professional counselor at Burrell Behavioral Health, said for some students who haven’t been in a classroom in more than a year it will take time to adjust to all the new changes. Whitman said if your child is experiencing back to school anxiety, reach out for help.

“Get in touch with the schools there is usually a therapist in most schools, get them on board and help out,” Whitman said.

Whitman also said its important to let teachers know what’s going on with your kids. Establishing a morning and night time schedule is also crucial.

“Try to get the kids in as much of a normal routine as humanely possible, just to kind of normalize things for them,” Whitman said.

As the end of summer nears, Whitman added its also good to incorporate some fun into the back-to-school prep.

If a child’s anxiety becomes severe, Whitman encourages parents to reach out to school counselors or Burrell Behavioral Health. You can call Burrell Behavioral Health to set up services or make a referral at 479-521-1532. If you or your child is in mental health crisis, you can call Burrell’s crisis line at 888-518-0108.