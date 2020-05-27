Helping those struggling in isolation

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Art can be a powerful medium and since Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and The Momentary are closed due to the pandemic, staff want to bring the pieces to the community.

“When we were contacted about this, I thought it was such a wonderful opportunity for our residents,” said Lisa Jackson, administrator for Providence Assisted Living in Springdale.

“We don’t get a lot of contact right now,” said resident, Karen Riche. “We see families through the windows or through the doors.”

Nine local artists came together to create art pieces for postcards and murals.

“They worked around the theme of togetherness when they were creating these murals,” said Kim Crowell with Crystal Bridges. “So it’s so fascinating to see each artist’s different take on that idea of togetherness.”

This social connecting campaign is part of a larger community engagement initiative to find ways the nonprofit can serve people who are elderly or sick.

Jackson said the exhibit made a big impact on her residents.

“They’re looking out the windows watching,” Jackson said. “I had a resident who came up to me awhile ago and he said ‘I love art.’ And it’s so important that they have something right now.”

“We’re hoping that this just shows people that we care, and that their community cares for them,” Crowell said. “Even when we can’t be together.”

If you want to get involved in this campaign you can in a couple different ways. You can pick up a postcard decorating kit to write a note for a resident or you can visit the traveling exhibit at one of several places.