SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale Har-Ber High School defensive lineman Alex Reynolds signed his letter of intent to continue his football career at Hendrix College, but his accomplishments extend far beyond the field.

Reynolds founded an organization called “Clean Start” that provides hygiene kits to those in need after a less fortunate elementary school classmate was bullied about their hygiene. Reynolds said he enjoys helping people who are in need.

“It’s really gratifying to focus outward not on yourself and think about others,” Reynolds said. “Maybe you can improve their situation and make yourself feel better from that.”

Reynolds has also written and published a children’s book “Clean Start” that’s available on Amazon for purchase. All proceeds from the book go towards purchasing supplies like bars of soap, shampoo, conditioner and lotion for hygiene kits.

He donates the hygiene kits to local non-profits and healthcare organizations like Arkansas Children’s Northwest.

“Donations like these hygiene kits come in handy when our parents or caregivers, in particular, find themselves here unexpectedly overnight,” Nicole Huddleston, the director of operations at Arkansas Children’s Northwest, said.

Reynolds has made his mother, Karen Reynolds, proud.

“It makes you very proud as a mom,” Karen Reynolds said. “He’s made a huge difference in a lot of people’s lives.”

Alex Reynolds said he’s going to try to continue his organizational work while at Hendrix College, but is hoping his family can carry out “Clean Start” operations for him.

He will graduate high school and enroll in Hendrix College next month, beginning practice with the Warriors football team as he pursues a law degree.