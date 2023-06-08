FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bring your dance shoes and get your groove on for a weekend full of music at this year’s 3rd annual Her Set Her Sound festival in Fayetteville.

Attendees will hear from 15 female DJs playing a variety of music from hip-hop to EDM to disco and soul.

If you just so happen to dance up an appetite, baked goods will be sold by local women-owned businesses.

The founder of Her Set Her Sound Robyn Jordan loves seeing how people react to the music.

“Seeing people enjoy themselves and being able to be free, being able to show up how they are and be respected and have a good time,” Jordan said.

The first day of the festival is June 8 at West & Watson in Fayetteville. The doors open at 8 a.m. and the music starts at 9 a.m. It continues on Saturday at Prairie Street Live, doors open at 4 p.m.

You can buy your tickets online or at the door.