FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Land O’Lakes Concert Series will be hosting Grammy-winning vocalist Lani Hall and her Grammy-winning trumpeter husband Herb Alpert at 7 p.m. on September 15 at the Walton Arts Center.

The musical duo has a cumulative total of 11 Grammys and will be performing alongside.

Alpert is a nine-time Grammy winner and co-founder of A&M Records, according to a press release. He has earned five No. 1 hits, 15 Gold albums, 14 Platinum albums, and has sold more than 72 million records. Alpert also has the rank of being the only artist who has had a No. 1 instrumental and a No. 1 vocal single.

Hall is a two-time Grammy Award-winning vocalist and producer. She has recorded more than 22 albums in three different languages (English, Portuguese and Spanish), and in 1983, she sang the title song for the James Bond film, Never Say Never Again, according to a press release.

Tickets prices are $26 to $51 and can be purchased in-person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office weekdays from 10 am until 2 pm, by calling 479-443-5600 weekdays from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., or by visiting the Walton Arts website.