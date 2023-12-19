BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.
It seems Christmas cookie tastes vary by state
Something almost every Christmas-celebrating family has in common is that cookies are a holiday tradition. But what varies from family to family is what type of cookies they make (and leave out on Christmas Eve as a treat for Santa to snack on when he arrives to leave presents under the tree). As it turns out, there’s a lot of variance in the most popular Christmas cookies. This year, Google Trends released a map of the most-searched-for cookies by state, and the recipe that’s most popular in your state might just surprise you.
How the list was compiled
This list contains the most “uniquely searched” holiday cookie for each state based on Google searches between Dec. 1-12. While cultural cookies like Italian, German, Mexican and Polish varieties were popular across the country, classic Christmas flavors like peppermint and gingerbread, surprisingly, didn’t actually come up that much. There were some unique cookies in the mix, like Missouri’s Grinch Christmas Cookie, a green, Dr. Seuss-inspired recipe that uses cake mix and green food coloring.
Below, check out the full list to see which cookie your state searched for the most. Then, stock up on baking sheets, cookie cutters and other supplies. You still have just enough time to whip up a batch before Christmas arrives.
- Alabama – Fruit Cake Cookies
- Alaska – Christmas Sugar Cookies
- Arizona – Cake Mix Christmas Cookies
- Arkansas – Kitchen Sink Christmas Cookies
- California – Italian Christmas Cookies
- Colorado – Mexican Christmas Cookies
- Connecticut – Italian Christmas Cookies
- Delaware – Italian Christmas Cookies
- District of Columbia – Vanillekipferl
- Florida – Italian Christmas Cookies
- Georgia – Italian Christmas Cookies
- Hawaii – Pinwheel Christmas Cookies
- Idaho – Candy Cane Cookies
- Illinois – Red Velvet Cookies
- Indiana – Peppermint Cookies
- Iowa – Peppermint Christmas Cookies
- Kansas – Red Velvet Cookies
- Kentucky – Red Velvet Cookies
- Louisiana – Pinwheel Christmas Cookies
- Maine – Gingerbread Cookies
- Maryland – Italian Wedding Cookies
- Massachusetts – Chocolate Peppermint Cookies
- Michigan – Christmas Sugar Cookies
- Minnesota – Peanut Butter Blossoms
- Mississippi – Haystack Christmas Cookies
- Missouri – Grinch Christmas Cookie
- Montana – Chocolate Crinkle Cookies
- Nebraska – Chocolate Crinkle Cookies
- Nevada – Chewy Gingerbread Cookies
- New Hampshire – Peppermint Cookies
- New Jersey – Italian Christmas Cookies
- New Mexico – Mexican Christmas Cookies
- New York – Ricotta Cookies
- North Carolina – Raspberry Thumbprints
- North Dakota – Peanut Butter Blossoms
- Ohio – Peanut Butter Blossoms
- Oklahoma – Ricotta Christmas Cookies
- Oregon – Christmas Sugar Cookies
- Pennsylvania – Italian Christmas Cookies
- Rhode Island – Italian Christmas Cookies
- South Carolina – Italian Ricotta Christmas Cookies
- South Dakota – Spritz Cookies
- Tennessee – Italian Christmas Cookies
- Texas – Italian Christmas Cookies
- Utah – Soft Gingerbread Cookies
- Vermont – Italian Christmas Cookies
- Virginia – Italian Christmas Cookies
- Washington – Russian Tea Cakes
- West Virginia – Thumbprint Cookies
- Wisconsin – Peanut Butter Blossoms
- Wyoming – Italian Christmas Cookies
Everything you need to bake your state’s most popular cookie
Nordic Ware Natural Aluminum Commercial Baker’s Half Sheet, 2-Pack
These two durable half sheet pans are made of pure aluminum, so they won’t rust. Their large size has plenty of room for big batches of cookies.
Christmas Cookie Cutter Set – 5 Piece Holiday Cookie Molds
Sugar cookies, gingerbread and more recipes can be made in fun Christmas shapes with this set of classic holiday cookie cutters in five shapes: snowman, Christmas tree, gingerbread man, snowflake and candy cane.
Ultra Cuisine Heavy Duty Cooling Rack for Cooking and Baking
After your cookies come out of the oven piping hot, let them cool off on an elevated baking rack like this one, which is heavy duty and easy to clean with a large area to hold a big batch at a time.
Goodcook Nonstick Steel 3-Piece Cookie Sheet Set
This three-piece set comes with three cookie sheets in different sizes, so you can choose the one that will fit the number of cookies you want to bake. They’re made of scratch- and warping-resistant steel.
Gia’s Kitchen Disposable Aluminum Pans with Lids, 24 Piece, Set of 12
Giving away cookies as gifts? These holiday-themed aluminum pans come with fun Christmas lids, so you can create the perfect cookie boxes for everyone on your list.
Kasmoire Reusable Piping Bags and Tips Set
Decorate your cookies to perfection with this reusable piping kit that includes everything you need: icing bags, tips, couplers and ties.
Christina Marfice writes for BestReviews.